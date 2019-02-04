Celtic loanee on encouraging debut, choosing Sunderland over Championship clubs & why team will improve

Lewis Morgan says a full week on the training pitch will help Sunderland find some much needed fluidity.

Morgan made a very encouraging debut in what was an occasionally laboured 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

He was one of three debutants, with Jimmy Dunne making just his second appearance for the club.

The 22-year-old came close to a trademark goal less than ten minutes in, firing just wide from the edge of the area on his left foot.

That was a source of frustration for the Celtic loanee, but the winger insists it was all about three points and a platform to build on.

“There’s new players coming in so it maybe takes a wee while to get things clicking, we’ll have a full week of training now to prepare for the next game so I’m sure we’ll get that fluidity back.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t score that chance in the first half, that’s probably down to a lack of games up the road.

“I usually back to myself to finish that so that was one disappointment.

“The most important thing was to win. It’s something to build on.”

Morgan’s debut came due to the late withdrawal of Lynden Gooch for family reasons.

Despite his close relationship with Jack Ross, Morgan knows he has a fight to nail down a regular spot in the team.

The first half of the season at Celtic was the first time in years htat he has not played regularly, and something he is eager to swiftly rectify.

To do so while playing in front of big crowds and with the pressure of a title challenge is the perfect preparation for the rest if his career.

“There was whispers of it [Sunderland interest] throughout the month but nothing really concrete. As soon as the chance came up to come here my mind was made up. I’m working with a coaching staff I’ve got massive respect for, a massive club, it’s something I’m excited about.

“I never thought about it in terms of the league I’m coming to. It was about the club.

“Great facilities, massive club, that would interest everyone.

“I think it’s well documented that there was interest from the Championship down here and the Premiership up north, but it’s a massive club with great people.

“I’m very happy to be part of it.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, challenging at the top end of the table,” he added.

“I’m here to help us push up the table, it’s important for me to keep playing.

“I’ve been playing since I was 17 so it’s important to keep that going.”

The influence of Ross was clearly key, and while Satuday was a difficult afternoon in some senses, it was clear what a threat Morgan and Aiden McGeady will be in the closing months.

For Morgan, Ross is the perfect manager for both.

“I think Jack and his staff improve every player,” he said.

“The training sessions are great and they give you that licence to express yourself in the final third.

“As an attacking player that’s what you want, he takes the reins off you.

“Aiden and I are both very direct, we like to take our man on.

“Hopefully we can both dovetail and keep building on that performance today. “