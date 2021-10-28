Dickman joins Newcastle from Sunderland, having been their Under-23 Lead Coach for the past four seasons, concluding a 26-year career at the Black Cats.

Speaking about his appointment, Newcastle United Academy Manager Steve Harper said: "We're delighted to bring Elliott to the club after a thorough recruitment process.

"Elliott is a meticulous coach with a real passion for the game, and he's been an integral part of the success in developing players at Sunderland's Academy over several years.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Dickman.

"In recent years he's helped several players make that all-important jump from Academy football to the first team, and with the structures in place at our Academy and the ethos we're looking to build here, we're confident that he can help our young players follow in the footsteps of players like Sean and Matty Longstaff, Elliot Anderson and Kell Watts in making that big step for Newcastle United."

But what did Sunderland fans have to say about Dickman crossing the North East divide? Here, we take a look:

@lord_barrold:“Never bad to make a change after so long. He’s had mixed success. Thanks for your contribution to our Club.”

@safcno1ne: “Now the job for Mr. Speakman is to find a better replacement and with the recruitment we've witnessed since he came in, I have all of the confidence in the world he'll sort this.”

@declanprice02: “Catts or Leadbitter to replace.”

@SteveT_10: “Why do people immediately mention ex-players like Cattermole or Leadbitter for the role? “We should be hiring coaches based on their ability to coach, enhance and develop players not based on the fact they played for us.”

@stehewy: “Probably because those players are local lads who come through North East academies to go on and play premier league football. Also, the fact they both love the football club which would give them that extra motivation to succeed. But yes they need to be qualified for the role”

@JoshGib76204214: “Big miss big shoes to fill for the person to continue development of good young players we have at this club”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.