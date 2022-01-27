Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke have arrived through the doors at the Stadium of Light so far during the winter window.

In terms of outgoings, Denver Hume has departed to Portsmouth alongside Josh Hawkes, who has moved back to Tranmere Rovers.

Jack Diamond has returned to Harrogate Town on loan for the remainder of the season whilst Sunderland continue to be linked with a deal for Jermain Defoe.

Sunderland fans.

And there could be movement in terms of loans, with Benji Kimpioka, Tyrese Dyce and Arbenit Xhemajli available for temporary deals in order to gain game time.

But what are Sunderland fans saying about Lee Johnson’s squad balance as it stands as we enter the final throws of the January transfer window?

Here, we take a look at what Black Cats fans are saying on social media ahead of the final four days of activity:

John Hall: “Too many wingers/attacking midfielders. We need a striker as any injury to Stewart and we’re goosed.”

Si May: “Another striker maybe and a beast in the middle of the park is a must for me. Other than that we have got the squad to get out this league, just need them all fit!”

Kieran Basnett: “Defoe and that full back we’ve been linked to and I’d be more than happy with that!”

Stephen Heslop: “Fans moan when we haven't got enough players in certain positions then they moan when we've too many.”

Robbie Dodds: “Huggins and Clarke have grown up playing football together so should have chemistry from the get go.”

Josh Lay: “A good striker and big strong CM, then broadhead and Huggins back from injury and our squad would be looking tremendous.”

Stephen Fergus: “I bet five a side is interesting.”

Mark Pennington: Spending a bit now could be the difference. One higher profile buy now could be the push we need. I agree with you an animal in the middle of the park to stop us getting bullied. In the mould of Cattermole, Bally, Lorik Cana esq.

