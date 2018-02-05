Cat’s Eye View: Same old sorry Sunderland story but how did the new signings perform?

Have your say

New faces but same old sorry Sunderland story.

Buoyed by three debutants, Sunderland started well against Ipswich Town on Saturday as they looked to get their survival plan back on track.

Deadline day signings Ashley Fletcher and Ovie Ejaria caught the eye with their work-rate, endeavour, desire and energy.

Despite a bright start, Sunderland failed to take advantage, a depressingly familiar tale, before conceding twice before the break including just before half-time. Again.

It was a killer blow.

The performance of the new signings were the only positives to take.

Fletcher enjoyed a productive first-half spell, his impact lessening after the break with Sunderland devoid of creative spark as they once again found themselves chasing a defeat.

The 22-year-old striker showed his skill and intelligence to lay the ball off to Joel Asoro on 10 minutes, with the Swedish teenager dragging his effort wide – a great opportunity squandered.

Just before the half hour mark, the Middlesbrough loanee took advantage of hesitation in the Ipswich defence, showing good strength before chesting the ball down and volleying at goal.

Comfortable running with the ball, he adds a presence to the forward line. What Sunderland desperately need him to add is goals.

Highly-rated Ejaria displayed his athleticism, quick feet, composure under pressure and ability to go from box-to-box with ease.

Twisting and turning in the area, he saw a fourth-minute shot blocked. The intent was there.

With Lee Cattermole and Ethan Robson sitting deep, Liverpool loanee Ejaria had the licence to get forward from midfield to support Asoro and Fletcher.

Crucially, he continued to want the ball when Sunderland were 2-0 down, displaying his technique when cornered, his quick feet getting him out of trouble.

Plenty of promise in an encouraging display.

There was the odd mistake, a mistimed header putting his side under pressure and he was frustrated at times; you could see him gesturing for more support during one second-half run.

Confidence levels are through the floor in this Sunderland side, though, especially when they go behind.

Boss Chris Coleman will hope Fletcher and Ejaria’s confidence and youthful exuberance will help boost the fragile mental state of their new team-mates.

In goal, Coleman dropped Robbin Ruiter, with experienced Cardiff City loanee Lee Camp straight in for his debut.

By half-time, he’d picked the ball out of his net twice and seen his woodwork rattled, Camp powerless as Martyn Waghorn’s free-kick cannoned off the crossbar.

Camp could do little about the opener from Joe Garner, but he could have done more to cut out the cross before it hit Adam Matthews for the own-goal second.

Camp had little else to do. His distribution was fine, but he didn’t have any other saves of note to make.

Sunderland have already twice failed to adequately replace Jordan Pickford and Vito Mannone. They can’t afford a third mistake.

The official attendance was 27,909, but the reality was far, far fewer.

Those who remained at full-time booed their team off, a familiar sound.

Same old story. And one that Sunderland fans increasingly fear will have the same ending as last season, another relegation.