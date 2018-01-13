Cardiff City v Sunderland team news: Four changes as youngster makes full debut

Jake Clarke-Salter makes his full debut for Sunderland against Cardiff City.
Chris Coleman makes four changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last weekend.
Robbin Ruiter starts, as does Didier Ndong despite a possible move to Watford this month.
Lynden Gooch also returns from injury with Callum McManaman dropping to the bench.
Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Matthews, Browning, O'Shea, Clarke-Salter, Oviedo; Wilson, Ndong, Gooch, Honeyman; Maja
Subs: Steele, Cattermole, Asoro, Love, Robson, Matthews, McManaman