Cardiff City v Sunderland team news: Four changes as youngster makes full debut

Jake Clarke-Salter makes his full debut for Sunderland against Cardiff City.

Chris Coleman makes four changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last weekend.

Robbin Ruiter starts, as does Didier Ndong despite a possible move to Watford this month.

Lynden Gooch also returns from injury with Callum McManaman dropping to the bench.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Matthews, Browning, O'Shea, Clarke-Salter, Oviedo; Wilson, Ndong, Gooch, Honeyman; Maja

Subs: Steele, Cattermole, Asoro, Love, Robson, Matthews, McManaman