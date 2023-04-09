News you can trust since 1873
Live

Cardiff City 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction as Dennis Cirkin goal gives Cats win the Cardiff City Stadium

Sunderland face Cardiff City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Cardiff City Stadium.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST

The Black Cats conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Hull City last time out and will be looking to get back to winning ways after three successive draws.

Tony Mowbray’s side still have several injury issues with six league games remaining of the regular Championship season.

Cardiff claimed a significant 3-1 win at Blackpool last time out but remain in a relegation battle despite the result.

Cardiff City vs Sunderland live blog.Cardiff City vs Sunderland live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Cardiff City Stadium throughout the day:

LIVE: Cardiff City 0 Sunderland 1 (Cirkin, 60)

Show new updates

Reaction from the Cardiff City Stadium

FULL-TIME: CARDIFF 0 SUNDERLAND 1

90+3’ Amad offside

Amad is offside after Michut tried to send him through on goal.

FOUR minutes added time

88’ Cardiff penalty appeal

The home fans are calling for handball after Hume and Gooch dispossessed Kaba in the Sunderland box.

Nothing given.

84’ Neil booked

Neil is booked for kicking the ball away.

81’ Rinomhota booked

Gelhardt immediately sees an effort blocked by Kipre inside the Cardiff box.

Rinomhota is then booked for a foul on Amad on the edge of the hosts’ penalty area.

Amad’s low free-kick was comfortable for Allsop to save.

80’ Gelhardt on for Sunderland

ON: Gelhardt

OFF: Pritchard

79’ Final Cardiff change

ON: Davies

OFF: Romeo

78’ Kaba heads over

Kaba heads over from Ng’s cross from the right.

Cardiff are making another change.

