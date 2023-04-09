Cardiff City 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction as Dennis Cirkin goal gives Cats win the Cardiff City Stadium
Sunderland face Cardiff City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Cardiff City Stadium.
The Black Cats conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Hull City last time out and will be looking to get back to winning ways after three successive draws.
Tony Mowbray’s side still have several injury issues with six league games remaining of the regular Championship season.
Cardiff claimed a significant 3-1 win at Blackpool last time out but remain in a relegation battle despite the result.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Cardiff City Stadium throughout the day:
LIVE: Cardiff City 0 Sunderland 1 (Cirkin, 60)
The home fans are calling for handball after Hume and Gooch dispossessed Kaba in the Sunderland box.
Nothing given.
Gelhardt immediately sees an effort blocked by Kipre inside the Cardiff box.
Rinomhota is then booked for a foul on Amad on the edge of the hosts’ penalty area.
Amad’s low free-kick was comfortable for Allsop to save.