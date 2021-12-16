'Cancel games until Boxing Day' 'Can’t keep cancelling stuff': Sunderland fans deliver verdicts on football's Covid crisis
Football is facing a covid crisis following several postponements across the EFL and Premier League – but should there be a circuit break to ease the issue?
Sheffield Wednesday’s League One match against Accrington Stanley has been postponed due to an outbreak in the Owls’ camp, while multiple Premier League and Championship games have also been called off.
Sunderland – who play Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday evening – will travel to Ipswich Town in League One on Saturday,
We asked fans on our social media platforms if football should take a circuit break to ease covid issues.
Here are some of the responses:
On Twitter, @Gerry_McGregor proposed: I think that matches should be allowed to be shown live on the websites, as per last year. That would allow those who don't feel safe going, especially those with illnesses, to still see the game.
@_SteveDix tweeted: Why don’t they cancel all games until Boxing Day - save everyone worrying about attending games and missing Christmas. After that play games where possible.
On our Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page, James Walton said: No definitely not
Stephen John Potts answered: No. We can’t keep cancelling stuff
Lee Armstrong commented: Nope. Complete over reaction as per usual
Martin Bibby added: Nope that's why we have jabs boosters covid passes
John Harvey replied: Not unless the squad effected
David Ritchie responded: Not until we are in a promotion place just incase it doesn't start up again