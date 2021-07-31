Can you spot yourself in the crowd? Sunderland fans return to the Stadium of Light for Hull City friendly
Sunderland fans returned to the Stadium of Light for the first time since May as the Black Cats beat Hull City in a pre-season friendly.
Goals from Ross Stewart and Will Grigg gave Lee Johnson’s side a 2-1 win as they continue to prepare for next weekend’s League One opener against Wigan.
Sunderland have played six pre-season friendlies this summer but this was the first home fixture, as many supporters returned to the Stadium of Light for the first time in over a year.
Some Black Cats supporters were able to attend the second leg of last season’s play-off semi-final against Lincoln, yet many more are set to be welcomed back during the 2021/22 campaign.
Our photographer Frank Reid was pitchside for the Hull match and took plenty of photos of Sunderland supporters ahead of the game.
See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in the crowd.