Can you spot yourself in the crowd during Sunderland's draw with Wycombe Wanderers?

Sunderland were backed by another huge crowd on Saturday as the Black Cats drew 1-1 with Wycombe at the Stadium of Light.

A total of 30,727 spectators were in attendance, 1,010 from Buckinghamshire, as Jack Ross' side missed the chance to go top of League One.

Sunderland fans v Wycombe

The home supporters at least had something to cheer about as Josh Maja scored his 11th goal of the season to rescue a point six minutes from time.

Our snapper Frank Reid captured plenty of images of Sunderland supporters during the game, but can you spot yourself in them?

Watch the video above to see our full fan gallery and see if you can spot you and your mates at the match.

