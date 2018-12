Sunderland were backed by their second highest attendance of the season against Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon.

A total of 33,288 spectators watched the 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light, three days after the Black Cats set a new League One attendance record on Boxing Day.

Sunderland fans v Shrewsbury.

Our snapper Frank Reid captured plenty of images throughout the game, but can you spot yourself in them?

Watch the video above for a full slideshow of our fan images and see if you can spot you and your mates at the game.