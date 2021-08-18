The Black Cats faced MK Dons last Saturday, winning 2-1, before a 1-0 loss at Burton Albion on Tuesday.

As always, though, Sunderland fand backed their team in huge numbers.

The Wearsiders will be back at the Stadium of Light this Saturday to face AFC Wimbledon in League One.

And Lee Johnson said the 3,000-strong Red & White Army, who were present for a league game for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, were a crucial factor.

"I honestly thought they saw us through, they really did," he said.

"They kept us honest when we needed to apply pressure, they cheered every clearance and dragged us up the pitch when we needed it.

"It was a tough game for us. We're not going to get easy ones, though of course we can make it easier for ourselves by taking our opportunities.

"There were times where we could have managed it better but it's one where we'll have to look back objectively.

"There was a lot to take in from that game and it's one that I'm probably having to go and watch three or four times.

"We've built that bit of character there.

"We've had a huge squad turnaround, we had young players making their debuts, earning about how to cope.

"And we've come through another one.”

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans enjoying themselves on the road at MK Dons and Burton Albion.

