Sunderland moved back into the automatic promotion places in League One after a convincing 4-0 win at Crewe.

After a bit of a shaky start, the Black Cats took a two-goal lead before half-time following a Terrell Thomas own goal and Ross Stewart header.

Stewart added his second goal of the match from a corner after the break, before substitute Leon Dajaku netted a fourth.

The result means Lee Johnson’s side have moved up to second in the table, and have two games in hand on Plymouth ahead of them.

Here, though, we take a look at the best pictures of the away end courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

Spot anybody you know?

1. At the game Enjoying a coffee at Crewe. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Checking the scores? A Sunderland fan checks his phone whilst down at Crewe as his team ended the night in the top-two. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. All smiles All smiles at Crewe as Sunderland win. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Crewe (A) Taking in the scenes at Crewe. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales