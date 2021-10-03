But Mackems were left disappointed as Lee Johnson’s men slipped to a 4-0 defeat on the South Coast
John Marquis scored twice in the game at Fratton Park, ending a run of eight league games without a goal.
The striker’s brace came after goals from Marcus Harness and Lee Brown, which Marquis assisted, as Pompey adapted better to the terrible conditions.
Persistent rain and swirling wind left standing water on the pitch, as Sunderland struggled to deal with Portsmouth’s high-intensity pressing game.
Here, though, we take a look at some of the best pictures of Sunderland fans throughout the day at Fratton Park:
