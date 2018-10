Sunderland's away support made up a third of the crowd in last night's 1-0 win away at Doncaster Rovers in League One.

Jack Ross' promotion-chasing squad was backed by almost 4,000 fans at the Keepmoat Stadium, the total 11,881 attendance made up of 3,793 away supporters.

Chris Maguire celebrates his winning goal against Doncaster Rovers.

Frank Reid was there to capture this fan gallery. Can you spot your friends and family in our fan gallery?