The Black Cats boss made nine changes to his side following their draw at Fleetwood, and several players took their opportunities to impress.

Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien either side of half-time made it a comfortable night for the visitors against their fellow League One side.

Wigan, who are top of League One on goal difference, also made several chances as manager Leam Richardson made nine alterations following the Latics’ 4-1 at Accrington Stanley.

But can you spot yourself in the away end at the DW Stadium as Sunderland defeated Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium?

Our photographer Frank Reid was at the game on Tuesday night and snapped some brilliant photos of Black Cats in action.

