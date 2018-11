Have your say

Sunderland were backed by another sell-out away crowd during their 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.

A total of 1,130 Black Cats supporters made the 800+ mile-round trip to Home Park, and left in good spirits following Aiden McGeady's second-half double.

Sunderland fans at Plymouth.

Sunderland have sold their full allocation for every away game this season in both the league and cup competitions.

Watch the video above to see our fan gallery from the game, and to see if you can spot yourself in the crowd.