Can you spot yourself in Sunderland's huge 5,000-strong away following?

Sunderland fans turned out in force yesterday as they turned the Ricoh Arena red and white during the draw with Coventry.

And while there ultimately wasn't a victory to cheer, the Black Cats' faithful ensured there was a phenomenal atmosphere from start to finish in Warwickshire.

Almost 5,000 Sunderland fans made the trip to Coventry

Almost 5,000 supporters made the journey to Coventry to back Jack Ross' side in what was one of the biggest away followings in the country this weekend.

Our snapper Frank Reid captured plenty of images of the red and white wall behind the goal, but can you spot yourself in them?

Watch the video above for a full slideshow of our fan images and see if you can spot you and your mates at the game.