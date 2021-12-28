The Black Cats produced a comprehensive performance to defeat Rovers with goals from Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton and Alex Pritchard clinching the fixture.
Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume have both recently returned to Lee Johnson’s squad alongside Corry Evans.
Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out
Leon Dajaku played against Doncaster Rovers after being stretchered off in a game recently but Nathan Broadhead is out for up to three months with a hamstring problem.
“It’s a bad one for Nathan,” the head coach said.
“I would say it will be a minimum of three months, but it could be the season.”
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos from the day as Sunderkand won at Doncaster Rovers:
