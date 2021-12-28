The Black Cats produced a comprehensive performance to defeat Rovers with goals from Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton and Alex Pritchard clinching the fixture.

Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume have both recently returned to Lee Johnson’s squad alongside Corry Evans.

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out

Leon Dajaku played against Doncaster Rovers after being stretchered off in a game recently but Nathan Broadhead is out for up to three months with a hamstring problem.

“It’s a bad one for Nathan,” the head coach said.

“I would say it will be a minimum of three months, but it could be the season.”

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos from the day as Sunderkand won at Doncaster Rovers:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Did you attend? Sunderland fans in action against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Sunderland fans action Sing your hearts out for the lads! Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Sunderland fans during their game against Doncaster. Drfc 0-3 Safc Efl1 27-12-2021. Picture by FRANK REID Taking in a 3-0 win at Doncaster Rovers. The result leaves Sunderland second in League One. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Sunderland fans in action A steward has a laugh with Sunderland fans in Doncaster. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales