Can you spot yourself in 31,833 crowd as Sunderland lose to Charlton in League One?

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson’s reign in the Charlton dugout got off to the best possible start after Nigel Adkins’ dismissal two days ago.

Jayden Stockley's second-half header enabled the Addicks to claim only their third League One win of the season.

Sunderland started brightly, carving out two good chances in the opening six minutes but it wasn’t to be for Lee Johnson’s men who lost at home in League One for the first time this season.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the best pictures of fans enjoying themselves at the Stadium of Light last Saturday courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

