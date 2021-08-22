Lee Johnson missed Carl Winchester's matchwinning strike against AFC Wimbledon, but hailed the Northern Irishman's 'outstanding' performance at the Stadium of Light.

Johnson was pondering changes when Winchester's deflected effort found the bottom corner, securing three crucial points for Sunderland.

Thre was a touch of fortune in that goal, then, but it was also fair reward for the 28-year-old who has excelled in away from his natural position.

"I didn't see the goal funnily enough, as I'd turned to the dugout to talk about substitutions and how I could give us that bit of impetus," Johnson said.

"But what I can talk about is Carl Winchester and how outstanding he played today, from start to finish.

"I think the crowd are seeing the quality he had and are really enjoying his performances.

"We trust Winny in so many positions because he's a good footballer.

"Carl himself, he just absolutely loves playing here.

"It's the biggest club he's played for and the biggest crowd he's scored in front of.

"It means a lot to him. He's 28 and should have played higher earlier in his career, to be honest."

