After a goalless first half, Lee Johnson’s side opened the scoring when Aiden O’Brien’s deflected effort looped past Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin.
Sunderland appeared to be in control when defender Ross Sykes was sent off for a second yellow card 14 minutes from time, yet there was a late twist.
Mitchell Clark pulled a goal back in the 84th minute as Sunderland were cut open too easily.
Sunderland fans at the Wham Stadium
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans captured by our photographer Frank Reid:
Young Sunderland fans in action at Accrington Stanley.
A Black Cats fan at Accrington Stanley. A Sunderland fan checks his phone during the game. Sunderland supporters enjoy a day out in Accrington Sunderland fans photographed during the Accrington Stanley game