Sunderland fans enjoyed their night at the Stadium of Light with an emphatic win over Cheltenham Town. Picture by Frank Reid

Can you spot yourself at the Stadium of Light as crowd of 28,313 enjoy Sunderland's emphatic win over Cheltenham Town to go top of League One?

Sunderland secured an emphatic 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light to hit the front in League One.

By Joe Ramage
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 12:49 pm

Lee Johnson’s side comfortably dispatched League One newcomers Cheltenham thanks to goals from Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien, Leon Dajaku and a double from the in-form Ross Stewart as they moved three points clear at the top of the table.

The Black Cats dominated from start to finish in front of a crowd of 28,313 on Wearside who have now seen their team win all six games at the Stadium of Light so far this season.

Johnson’s side head to Fratton Park to take on rivals Portsmouth on Saturday looking to maintain their impressive start to the season and top spot in the division but here we look at some of the best pictures of Black Cats fans enjoying last night’s statement win on Wearside.

Can you spot yourself in some of these photos?

1. Ready to go

Young fan at the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland's win over Cheltenham Town. Picture by Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Build-up

Sunderland fans ahead of the Black Cats win over Cheltenham Town. Picture by Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Anticipation

Young Sunderland fan drinks in the atmosphere. Picture by Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Soaking it up

Sunderland fans before game with Cheltenham Town. Picture by Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

