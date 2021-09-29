Lee Johnson’s side comfortably dispatched League One newcomers Cheltenham thanks to goals from Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien, Leon Dajaku and a double from the in-form Ross Stewart as they moved three points clear at the top of the table.

The Black Cats dominated from start to finish in front of a crowd of 28,313 on Wearside who have now seen their team win all six games at the Stadium of Light so far this season.

Johnson’s side head to Fratton Park to take on rivals Portsmouth on Saturday looking to maintain their impressive start to the season and top spot in the division but here we look at some of the best pictures of Black Cats fans enjoying last night’s statement win on Wearside.

Can you spot yourself in some of these photos?

1. Ready to go Young fan at the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland's win over Cheltenham Town. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Build-up Sunderland fans ahead of the Black Cats win over Cheltenham Town. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Anticipation Young Sunderland fan drinks in the atmosphere. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Soaking it up Sunderland fans before game with Cheltenham Town. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales