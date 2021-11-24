Sunderland had to settle for a point against Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters Meadow. Picture by FRANK REID

Lee Johnson’s side laboured to a 1-1 draw at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium despite home side Shrewsbury Town being reduced to 10 men inside first half stoppage time.

Alex Pritchard handed the Black Cats the lead after 16 minutes but the Wearsider’s were unable to make their numerical advantage count following David Davis’ red card as Daniel Udoh grabbed the Shrews an equaliser midway through the second half.

The draw leaves Sunderland sixth in the League One table, five points behind both Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers who occupy the automatic promotion places, ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Abbey Stadium to take on Cambridge United.

Sunderland fans are in good spirits ahead of their League One match with Shrewsbury Town. Picture by FRANK REID

But were you one of those in attendance at the Montgomery Waters Meadow last night? Can you spot yourself as we take a look at some of the best fan pictures of the night in Shropshire.

Sunderland fans at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium. 24-11-2021. Picture by FRANK REID

The red and white army in fine voice at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium as Sunderland take on Shrewsbury Town. Picture by FRANK REID

