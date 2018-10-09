'Can’t wait to watch him notch a hat-trick at Wembley' - Sunderland fans react as youngsters shine in Checkatrade Trophy win

Have your say

Sunderland moved to the top of their Checkatrade Trophy group after a convincing 3-1 victory over Carlisle United.

Goals from Benji Kimpioka, Ethan Robson and George Honeyman saw the Black Cats claim all three points, on a memorable night for three of the academy's youngsters.

Kimpioka, 18, was handed his first start for the club, while Jack Diamond and Lee Connelly made their debuts off the bench.

Many Black Cats supporters also enjoyed their evening at the Stadium of Light.

Here's how they reacted on social media.

@Fieldo100: Well done. Great to see more young players been given the chance to gain valuable experience

@DanielJenks89: Good performance and great to see the youngsters getting an opportunity to shine

@Rossy1995_: Safe to say I can’t wait to watch Kimpioka notch a hat trick at Wembley

@Ian_Crow3: Great win. Edged Shaky first, dominated second. Kimpioka goal 2 mins in, felt he'd do something before KO.

@Bradley_Safc: Played really well tonight. Solid performance. Robson was great til he had to go off. James was mint and McGeady was a lot better.

@Hoggett95: Canny win, decent graft, and through to the knockout stages. Can’t complain, Haway the lads

@GazbSAFC: As much as they still feel like nothing games I enjoyed that tonight. Reece James was fantastic, canny goal for Benji, good minutes for McGeouch and O'Nien and Diamond looked bright when he came on.

@peterjames73: Young lads impressed when they came on tonight. Important to keep the winning feeling going.

@judderain: Honeyman was class. Benji good just needs to use his left!

@sunderlandafc11: All three of Sunderland’s goalscorers this evening - Benji Kimpioka, Ethan Robson and George Honeyman - are products of our Academy, each notching one apiece as the Lads managed a dominant victory over Carlisle United.

@swainyFTM: Better second half honeyman and Kimpioka motm for me