Cambridge United vs Sunderland: Team news as Lee Johnson changes side's shape at the Abbey Stadium
Sunderland will take on Cambridge United this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Abbey Stadium.
The Black Cats were held to a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury last time out, despite playing half the match against 10 men following David Davis’ red card.
Lee Johnson’s side remained six in the table after that result but missed the chance to close the gap on the teams above them.
Sunderland also have several injury concerns heading into today’s match, with Aiden McGeady set to be sidelined for around three months with a knee injury.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
Cambridge vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:00
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Wright, Doyle, Dajaku, Evans, Neil, Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Alves, Embleton, O’Brien, Gooch, Dunne, Harris
How Sunderland will start today
We’ve arrived at the Abbey Stadium
Predicted line-ups
With O’Nien a doubt for today’s match, we think Sunderland could switch to a back three today.
Here are our predicted line-ups.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Hoffmann; Flanagan, Wright, Doyle; Winchester, Evans, Neil, Gooch; Pritchard, Embleton; Stewart.
Predicted Cambridge XI: Mitov, Williams, Masterson, Iredale, Dunk May, Digby, Smith, Hoolahan, Brophy, Ironside.”
Cambridge boss on facing Sunderland
Here’s what Cambridge boss Mark Bonner had to say ahead of today’s match:
“I speak on it every week about teams that were in the Premier League, or teams that have huge resources and championship level squads, it gets boring, there is about ten of them.
“Everyone says the toughest League One for years that I speak to, obviously I have got no reference point for that, you have to just go along with the people that have been in the league for a number of years say.
“Sunderland started the season brilliantly. They have had a run of games that perhaps has not gone as well as they would have hoped, but you look at the league table and they are still right in touch with the top, which is where they expect to be.
“They will come here expecting to win and needing the three points, because that is the expectation and demand of that club, really. We know on our day we can be a match for any team.”
The inside track on Cambridge
We caught up with Cambridge reporter Stephen Page from Cambridgeshire Live to get the inside track on Mark Bonner’s men.
Here’s what he had to say about the U’s key players: “Wes Hoolahan is always the standout name on the team sheet for United. The attacking midfielder consistently produces a level of quality that shows why he has played at higher levels. He is an excellent creative outlet for the U’s and keeping him quiet is important in nullifying United’s attacking threat.
“Up front, Joe Ironside is always a handful for opposing defenders. The striker is constantly in a battle with centre-halves, and is an important part of United’s style of play as the side’s target man.”
Lee Johnson on recent performance
Sunderland have won just one of their last five league games, which has raised concerns on Wearside.
Here’s what Johnson had to say about recent results and performances.
“There’s still been signs of quality and the quality we’ve got, and we believe we can go into the next batch of games and pick up points, and steadily improve our performances.
“There’s no panic. We’re trying to maximise what we’ve got. We’ve got challenges and we’re finding the solutions for that.
“We want to improve our style and
get it back to where it was, with that flowing football. Again, there’s factors that go into it.
“The two points-per-game is a good marker and it is a target for any side that wants promotion. We can get that.
“But you can only do that by getting the process right and the next opportunity is Cambridge.”
Team news
Let’s start with the team news, and it’s not too positive.
Johnson said yesterday that he has an injury list of 7-8 players for the Cambridge game.
Most notably Aiden McGeady will be missing for a period of 8-12 weeks with a knee injury.
Luke O’Nien is also a doubt for Saturday’s game, as he is seeing a surgeon today to assess the best way to deal with a persistent shoulder problem.
Full-backs Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins and Denver Hume remain sidelined, while Lee Burge has been out with a hip flexor issue.
Corry Evans has also been struggling with a calf issue.
It’s Matchday!
Welcome to our SAFC live blog as Lee Johnson’s side prepare to face Cambridge United in League One.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointing result at Shrewsbury and revive their push for promotion.
We’ll have all the build-up Abbey Stadium, as well as live updates, analysis reaction and more.
Stick around throughout the day.