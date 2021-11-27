Cambridge United 1 Sunderland 2: Reaction after Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard goals give Cats big win
Sunderland will take on Cambridge United this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Abbey Stadium.
The Black Cats were held to a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury last time out, despite playing half the match against 10 men following David Davis’ red card.
Lee Johnson’s side remained six in the table after that result but missed the chance to close the gap on the teams above them.
Sunderland also have several injury concerns heading into today’s match, with Aiden McGeady set to be sidelined for around three months with a knee injury.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Cambridge 1 (Smith, 28) Sunderland 2 (Pritchard, 15) (Broadhead, 37)
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:00
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Wright, Doyle, Dajaku, Gooch, Neil, Pritchard (Harris, 81), Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Alves, Embleton, O’Brien, Dunne, Harris
- Cambridge XI: Mitov, Williams, Masterson, Ireside, Dunk, Digby, Hoolahan, Smith, May (Knibbs, 78), Brophy (Tracey, 78), Ironside
- Subs: McKenzie,-Lyle, Okedina, Weir, Tracey, Lankester, Knibbs, Worman
Full-Time: Cambridge 1 Sunderland 2
90+2’ Wright heads away
Cambridge are piling on some late pressure but Wright heads the ball away.
Four minutes added time
84’ Chances at both end
Sunderland had a chance to test the Cambridge goalkeeper but Neil’s in-swinging free-kick was cleared.
Cambridge then broke forward through Tracey but the winger was stopped by Winchester.
81’ Will Harris comes on
78’ Double change for Cambridge
75’ Big chance
Moments after Digby had sent a low shot wide, Sunderland broke forward.
Stewart set up Broadhead but the latter curled his shot wide.
69’ It’s happening time and time again
Sunderland can’t get out.
The wind is blowing strongly towards their goal and making it difficult to defend set-pieces.
Still 2-1.
65’ Important block from Gooch
Sunderland are under pressure here as Gooch makes an excellent block to deny Brophy.
Moments earlier Hoffmann had to be strong to palm away another Digby corner.
61’ Stewart goes to ground
Wright appeared to have released Stewart through on goal but the striker tripped inside the box.