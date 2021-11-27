The Black Cats were held to a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury last time out, despite playing half the match against 10 men following David Davis’ red card.

Lee Johnson’s side remained six in the table after that result but missed the chance to close the gap on the teams above them.

Sunderland also have several injury concerns heading into today’s match, with Aiden McGeady set to be sidelined for around three months with a knee injury.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridge vs Sunderland live blog.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.