Cambridge United 1 Sunderland 2: Nathan Broadhead stunner puts Cats back ahead after Sam Smith and Alex Pritchard goals at the Abbey Stadium
Sunderland will take on Cambridge United this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Abbey Stadium.
The Black Cats were held to a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury last time out, despite playing half the match against 10 men following David Davis’ red card.
Lee Johnson’s side remained six in the table after that result but missed the chance to close the gap on the teams above them.
Sunderland also have several injury concerns heading into today’s match, with Aiden McGeady set to be sidelined for around three months with a knee injury.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Cambridge 1 (Smith, 28) Sunderland 2 (Pritchard, 15) (Broadhead, 37)
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 15:56
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Wright, Doyle, Dajaku, Gooch, Neil, Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Alves, Embleton, O’Brien, Dunne, Harris
- Cambridge XI: Mitov, Williams, Masterson, Ireside, Dunk, Digby, Hoolahan, Smith, May, Brophy, Ironside
- Subs: McKenzie,-Lyle, Okedina, Weir, Tracey, Lankester, Knibbs, Worman
First-half verdict from the Abbey Stadium
Half-Time: Cambridge 1 Sunderland 2
Two minutes added time
44’ Over from Stewart
It’s been another frustrating game for the Sunderland striker so far.
Stewart tried his luck from distance but it went over the bar.
41’ Wind causing problems
37’ GOALLLLLL!!!!!! BROADHEAD!!!
What a strike!!!
Gooch laid the ball off to Broadhead who took a touch to get the ball out of his and fired it straight into the top corner.
2-1.
33’ Pritchard goes close again
Another Pritchard corner almost went straight in as the wind blew it towards the goal.
This time, Mitov parried it away.
28’ Goal Cambridge
It had been coming.
Hoffmann was beaten at his near post.
24’ Pritchard booked
Pritchard is booked for a foul near the halfway line.