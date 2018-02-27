Callum McManaman opens up on THAT Middlesbrough goal and life at Sunderland

Callum McManaman has opened up on the relief he felt after finally registering his first goal for Sunderland.

McManaman scored a dramatic equaliser against Middlesbrough deep into stoppage time, and celebrated by cupping his ear in front of Tony Pulis in the away dugout.

The winger had suffered a frustrating time under Pulis at West Brom, and found himself struggling for regular football when he arrived on Wearside.

Having impressed in cameo appearances from the bench in Sunderland's last two games, McManaman is hoping he can kick on at a crucial stage of the season.

He told safc.com: "It’s been a long-time coming. I feel like I needed that goal to sort of shut the door on the past after not playing for so long before I came here.

"When I arrived, I was behind everyone else and playing catch up because I didn’t have a pre-season, and then I had a few niggles so I was in and out of the team, so Saturday was exactly what I needed.

"I’ve been knocking on the door and I feel like the goal had been coming.

"You just need that first one to go in and once it does it really boosts your confidence and allows you to kick on. In my first few games I had chances against Nottingham Forest and Hull City, but I couldn’t finish it off so those good moves get forgotten about – that’s football.

"If I had scored, I think I could have kicked on but as an attacking player you’re judged on goals and assists, so hopefully I can add more now.

"After I was sent off against Reading that ban killed me because it meant I was out of the team and then you have to force your way back into again.

"That and the niggles I mentioned are behind me now, though, and I’m enjoying playing under the gaffer, so hopefully I can force my way back into the starting XI and play every week because I believe I’m good enough to do that."

Despite the struggles on the pitch, McManaman is enjoying life under Chris Coleman.

