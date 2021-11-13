The 22-year-old signed for Sunderland in 2020 and impressed for the Black Cats’ under-23 side last term.

Hawkes found himself on the fringes of the senior squad this campaign and scored in a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Port Vale in August, before leaving Wearside on loan.

Since then, Hawkes has made nine appearances for Tranmere in all competitions, chipping in with one goal in a 2-0 league win over Colchester United.

His performances have helped Micky Mellon’s side move to the cusp of the play-off places, while there are aspirations to kick and challenge for promotion.

To find out more about how Hawkes is getting on with the League Two club, we caught up with Rovers reporter Richard Garnett from Wirral Globe to get the inside track:

How has Hawkes fared at Tranmere?

RG: “Josh has made a positive impact since joining Rovers. I've seen many loan players come here and not even make the bench for a variety of reasons, but he is proving to be a key element of Mick Mellon's attack.”

Josh Hawkes playing for Sunderland.

What have fans made of his performances and how is he viewed there?

RG: “The Super White Army loves nothing more than a tricky winger, so it's no surprise that they have taken to him so well.

“He recently won goal of the month for Tranmere and there have been calls to try and get him on a permanent basis.”

What have been his main strengths and areas he can improve?

RG: “His skill and eagerness to get on the ball make him always an option. When he's on fire defenders can't live with him.

“Now he just needs to build on it by delivering on a consistent basis like all the best players do.”

How long do you think Tranmere will be able to keep him?

RG: “Rovers are gunning for promotion and he will be a big part of that. Anything beyond this season would be a bonus.”

