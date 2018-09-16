Burton goalkeeper wishes Charlie Wyke 'speedy recovery' as Sunderland sweat on injury

Burton Albion goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov has wished Charlie Wyke a 'speedy recovery'.

The pair were involved in a ferocious collision near the half-time mark, with Wyke stretchered off and later leaving the ground on crutches.

The game had been Evtimov's debut after Burton had signed him on an emergency short-term deal on Friday.

The Bulgarian wrote on twitter: "Really happy with the win today! Not an easy debut against strong Sunderland side, but the boys did really well and fought till the end! I hope that the injury of the Sunderland player I had a collision with, it’s not bad and wish him a speed recovery."

Many Sunderland supporters felt the goalkeeper should have seen red for his challenge, the 25-year-old well out of his goal and seemingly out of control as he flew in to challenge Wyke.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross admitted losing Wyke would be a major blow but felt that on reflection, the referee was right not to punish Evtimov.

Ross said: "There was a significant impact when he challenged with their goalkeeper.

"It is the same knee that he came to the club with, he is in a bit of pain right now.

"Sometimes these things can settle quite quickly and they are not as bad as you believe but it can go the other way.

"We'll be assessing it over the next 24-48 hours.

"At the time I thought it was perhaps reckless but I have watched it again and I think it is just a collision," Ross said.

"I can't have too many complaints about it. I think the one on Lynden [Gooch] in the second half was worse.

"In fact it was worse. The one in the first half, it was probably just a collision.

"He is in a bit of pain, Charlie, we have to let it settle and assess where he is. It would certainly be a blow for us and the squad.

"He has worked hard to come back, he has been playing catch-up. It would be even more frustrating if he had to start again in that sense."