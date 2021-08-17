Burton Albion vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news and predicted line-ups as Lee Johnson weighs up options
Sunderland are back in action this evening – with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.
The Black Cats have won their first three games of the 2021/22 campaign following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at MK Dons, courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton.
Burton have also won their first two league games this season and beat one of the early League One promotion favourites Ipswich Town 2-1 at the weekend.
Sunderland handed a debut to new signing Dennis Cirkin against MK Dons, and have also brought in defender Frederik Alves and striker Nathan Broadhead on loan from West Ham and Everton respectively.
The Black Cats still need a specialist right back, while further cover is needed at left-back if Denver Hume does not sign a new deal at the club.
You can follow all the build-up, action, and analysis from the Pirelli Stadium throughout the evening.
LIVE: Burton vs Sunderland
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 17:55
We’ve arrived at the Pirelli Stadium
Predicted line-up
Alves and Broadhead look set to be involved in the squad tonight but are likely to start on the bench.
Tonight’s game may come too soon for Evans after he was forced off on Saturday, yet O’Nien could return.
Sunderland predicted line-up: Burge, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil, Gooch, Embleton, McGeady, Stewart.
Burton assistant on team selection
Here’s what Burton’s assistant manager Dino Maamria said to the press ahead of tonight’s game.
“Ideally, we would like to bring some freshness to the team, especially after the schedule we’ve had, but we’re not privileged with many options, so we’ve been trying the same players, if they’re fit again, game after game, and trying to put less physical demands on them between games.”
How Burton could start
Here’s the Burton side which started against Ipswich last time out.
One to watch - Lucas Akins
The 32-year-old winger has been at the club since 2014 and is a fans’ favourite at the Pirelli Stadium.
Akins made 45 league appearances for the Brewers last season and has played 90 minutes in each of their three games this campaign.
How the hosts are shaping up
Like Sunderland, Burton have won their first two League One fixtures this season.
The Brewers scored a 86th-minute penalty to beat Ipswich 2-1 on Saturday, as Lucas Akins converted from the spot.
That came after Burton beat Shrewsbury away from home on the opening day of the season.
Louis Moult, Kane Hemmings, Jacob Maddox and Aaron Amadi-Holloway have been absent through injury, while defenders Michael Mancienne and Michael Bostwick came off the bench against Ipswich.
Lee Johnson on Burton team selection
Here’s what the Black Cats boss said after Saturday’s win at MK Dons.
“You just try and pick the best team to win the game, and it is obviously going to be a very different game.
“I’ve got to assess the run of games we’ve had and have, and I’ve got to assess the sharpness of all the lads.
“I still think McGeady, for example, has a bit to do in terms of the catch up he’s been playing.
“We’ll find the balance.”
Team news
Let’s start with the team news.
Johnson could hand debuts to new signings Frederik Alves and Nathan Broadhead, who have joined the club o-n loan from West Ham and Everton respectively, yet both are likely to start on the bench.
Corry Evans is a doubt for the match after picking up a minor muscle injury against MK Dons, while Luke O’Nien missed the weekend’s match through illness.
It’s Matchday!
It’s a quick turnaround for Sunderland who will face Burton Albion in League One this evening.
Both teams have won their first team league fixtures so something will have to give at the Pirelli Stadium.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.