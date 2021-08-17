The Black Cats have won their first three games of the 2021/22 campaign following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at MK Dons, courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton.

Burton have also won their first two league games this season and beat one of the early League One promotion favourites Ipswich Town 2-1 at the weekend.

Sunderland handed a debut to new signing Dennis Cirkin against MK Dons, and have also brought in defender Frederik Alves and striker Nathan Broadhead on loan from West Ham and Everton respectively.

Sunderland AFC live blog.

The Black Cats still need a specialist right back, while further cover is needed at left-back if Denver Hume does not sign a new deal at the club.

You can follow all the build-up, action, and analysis from the Pirelli Stadium throughout the evening.

