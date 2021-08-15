Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

That’s after back-to-back wins against Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in the league sandwiched either side of a victory against Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.

But can Lee Johnson’s men make it four out of four so far this campaign?

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Burton Albion vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Burton Albion this coming Tuesday (August 17) at the Pirelli Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm.

What are the odds for Burton Albion vs Sunderland?

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power:

Sunderland win – 7/5

Draw – 23/10

Burton Albion win – 9/5

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Burton Albion vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Burton Albion won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Burton Albion vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s game against Burton Albion will be available for streaming.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Burton Albion vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the Pirelli Stadium.

Are there any tickets available for Burton Albion vs Sunderland?

Tickets went on general sale at 10am on Thursday, Aug 12 with the final phase ending at 3.30pm on the following Friday.

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Burton Albion vs Sunderland?

Corry Evans came off with a knock against MK Dons and is expected to be assessed against Burton.

Carl Winchester and Elliot Embleton played against MK Dons despite picking up minor knocks against Wigan Athletic.