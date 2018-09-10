Burton Albion vs Sunderland: Is it on TV? what time is kick off? where can I follow it? what are the odds?

Have your say

After two successive draws, Sunderland travel to Burton Albion on Saturday hoping to get to winning ways.

While some disappointment follows from earning just a point against Oxford Untied and Fleetwood Town in two back-to-back home games, Jack Ross' men head to Pirelli Stadium in much better shape than their oppotents with only two wins to their name since being relegated alongside the Black Cats last season.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, September 15

Can I watch it on a live stream? Is the match on TV?

The match is not being shown by Sky Sports, BT Sports or via live stream. However, live updates will be available across the SAFC Sunderland Echo platform.

How can I follow Sunderland v Fleetword live?

Again, follow our live coverage! We'll have the latest updates, team news and live match updates before, during and after the game.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Josh Maja will be searching for his sixth goal of the season in just seven games and Bryan Ovideo is in contention for a return to the side following his return from international duty. Burton boss Nigel Clough will hope his front three of David Templeton, Lucas Akins and Marvin Sordell will begin to find the net.

Who is the referee?

A announcement regarding the referee is yet to be released.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Sunderland win at 11/10, 12/5 for a draw and 5/2 for home win.

What is the form of the Black Cats and Cod Army?

Jack Ross' remain fourth in the table following two consecutive draws though remain unbeaten Burton have only won once since the opening day of the season, that followed after beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0, and they sit in a disappointing 17th position.