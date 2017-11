Have your say

Paddy McNair and Lee Cattermole return to the starting XI as Chris Coleman makes two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Darron Gibson and Lynden Gooch drop to the bench.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Matthews, O'Shea, Browning, Oviedo; Cattermole, Honeyman, McNair; McManaman, Grabban, McGeady

Subs: Steele, Galloway, Gibson, Asoro, Gooch, Love, Vaughan