Burton Albion sign emergency goalkeeper in time for Sunderland clash

Burton Albion have signed Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov on a short-term deal.

Subject to paperwork, the 25-year-old will feature against Sunderland tomorrow afternoon.

Burton boss Nigel Clough had been searching for an emergency goalkeeper after seeing senior stoppers Stephen Bywater and Brad Collins pick up injuries.

22-year-old Harry Campbell had been in line for his first senior start but could now be replaced by Evtimov, formerly of Nottingham Forest.

Clough said: "Finding a goalkeeper with a bit of experience is difficult when you are looking for someone who hasn’t played yet this season because of the three clubs’ rule [players can’t play for three clubs in one season], who is eligible to play in the Carabao Cup against Burnley and who is available - there is not too many about.

"Dimitar was released by Forest a few weeks ago and we have had good reports on him. He has been training with Notts County so he’s fit and up to speed."

Evtimov said: "I’m very happy to sign for The Brewers.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to come and play some games, and also help the team.

"I’ve met with the boys and they’re a good bunch of lads, so hopefully I will do well for the next month.

"It happened really quickly - I had a call a few days ago saying Burton were looking for a keeper because unfortunately two of theirs were injured.

"So it happened really quick but I’m happy to have signed.”

Evtimov made two appearances for Nottingham Forest but does have EFL experience after spending time at Mansfield Town and Port Vale on loan in recent years.