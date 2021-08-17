Burton Albion 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Luke O'Nien returns with Frederik Alves and Nathan Broadhead on the bench
Sunderland are back in action this evening – with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.
The Black Cats have won their first three games of the 2021/22 campaign following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at MK Dons, courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton.
Burton have also won their first two league games this season and beat one of the early League One promotion favourites Ipswich Town 2-1 at the weekend.
Sunderland handed a debut to new signing Dennis Cirkin against MK Dons, and have also brought in defender Frederik Alves and striker Nathan Broadhead on loan from West Ham and Everton respectively.
The Black Cats still need a specialist right back, while further cover is needed at left-back if Denver Hume does not sign a new deal at the club.
You can follow all the build-up, action, and analysis from the Pirelli Stadium throughout the evening.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Burton 0 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 21:03
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil, Gooch, Embleton, McGeady, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Alves, Wright, Diamond, Pritchard, O’Brien, Broadhead
- Burton: Garratt, Brayford, Shaughnessy, Leak, Hamer, Mancienne, O’Connor, Smith, Powell, Akins, Patrick
- Subs: Balcombe, Borthwick-Jackson, Bostwick, Rowe, Blake-Tracy, Amadi-Holloway, Taylor
60’ Penalty appeal!
Lee Johnson and his staff were appealing for a penalty there.
Winchester cut in from the right and saw his shot saved by Garratt.
The ball fell to Cirkin who collided with a Burton defender but nothing was given.
It would have been soft.
55’ Free header
Burton should be ahead.
Powell’s set-pieces have caused problems and his in-swinging free-kick was met by Leak who had a free header.
The defender’s effort went over the bar though.
50’ What a block from Flanagan!
Another quick counter attack from Burton saw Smith, Powell and Akins link up well.
The ball eventually fell to the latter inside the area but Flanagan threw himself at the shot to block it.
Second half under way
No changes at the break.
Good start to the first half from Sunderland after Gooch won a corner on the right.
From the set-piece, O’Nien’s low shot was saved by Garratt.
Promising start to the second half.
Half-time thoughts from the Pirelli Stadium
Half-Time: Burton 0 Sunderland 0
41’ Embleton getting into the game
Embleton has been on the fringes of the game so far but is growing into the contest.
A curling shot from the right of the penalty area goes just over the bar.
39’ What a save from Garratt
37’ Cirkin booked
Burton are starting to cause problems down Sunderland’s left.
First Smith cut in from that flank onto his stronger left foot and his shot was blocked by the head of Doyle.
Moments later, Powell tried to take on Cirkin on Burton’s right and the Sunderland defender was booked for a foul.