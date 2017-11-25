Burton 0-2 Sunderland: Player ratings as super subs get Black Cats over the line

Sunderland recorded just their second league win of the season at the Pirelli Stadium.

Here's how the players rated...

ROBBIN RUITER

No real saves to make. Distribution was mixed, finding touch too often with his kicking. 5

ADAM MATTHEWS

Very resolute in defence and showed some good composure on the ball. 6

JOHN O'SHEA

Bizarrely booked for time-wasting in the second half. Caught out once or twice but played his part in a much needed clean sheet. 6

TYIAS BROWNING

Did his defensive duties with minimum fuss. 7

BRYAN OVIEDO

Struggled in the first half with the pace of Scannell in behind but came out superbly in the second and was a constant attacking threat. 6

LEE CATTERMOLE

Gave the ball away in some dangerous areas in the first half but offered better protection to the defence in the second. 5

PADDY McNAIR (Gibson, 70)

Struggled to make any real impact on the game, a little slow on the ball and clearly still working his way back to full fitness. 5

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Showed some real positive intent in the first half and always tried to move Sunderland forward. Influence waned in the second period but gambled late on to get the second goal. 7

CALLUM McMANAMAN (Asoro, 80)

Looked far more threatening when switched to the left wing for a period in the second half. Still searching for an end product. 5

AIDEN McGEADY (Vaughan, 75)

Really disappointing afternoon for the talented winger who aside from one long-range shot, barely troubled the hosts. 5

LEWIS GRABBAN

Was unlucky to see Bywater make an outstanding save when he volleyed back across goal in the second half. Otherwise starved of real chances. 6

Subs

DARRON GIBSON

Showed good quality on the ball and played some fine passes. 7

JAMES VAUGHAN

In the right place at the right time for a massive goal and used his strength really well. 7

JOEL ASORO

Superb, putting the defence under pressure off the ball and causing them problems on it. Deserved his assist after a fine run. 7

Unused: Steele, Galloway, Love, Gooch

Burton Albion XI: Bywater, Turner, Murphy, Scannell (Allen 64), Akins, Flanagan, Naylor, Sordell, Miller (Mason, 58), Palmer, Sbarra (McFazdean, 71)

Subs: Ripley, Warnock, McFadzean, Lund, Varney

Bookings: O'Shea, 65 Vaughan, 85