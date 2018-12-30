Bryan Oviedo's injury setback, ex-Sunderland winger helps promotion rivals plus other League One winners and losers
Sunderland missed the chance to apply more pressure on the teams above them in League One - but how did the Black Cats' promotion rivals fare over the weekend?
We take a closer look at the division's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.
1. First the winners... Portsmouth
The league leaders suffered their first away defeat of the season on Boxing Day following a 2-0 defeat at Gillingham. Kenny Jacketts side bounced back emphatically against Fleetwood though, coming from 2-1 down to win 5-2 at Highbury.
LuaLua played just six games for Sunderland last season after signing for the Black Cats in January. The 28-year-old winger has only made six appearances for Luton this campaign but scored a stoppage-time equaliser as the Hatters came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Walsall.
Following a hat-trick in Peterboroughs FA Cup victory over Bradford earlier this month, Toney bagged another treble during a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley. Posh had gone four games without a win in the league but are back up to fifth following the win.
Daniel Stendels side are up to fourth after a 2-1 win over promotion rivals Charlton. First-half strikes from Brad Potts and Mamadou Thiem gave the Tykes a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes at Oakwell, before Ben Reeves pulled one back for the visitors. Barnsley remain unbeaten on home turf in the league this campaign.