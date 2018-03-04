Bryan Oviedo reacts to Sunderland wonder goal and Millwall draw

Bryan Oviedo was thrilled to see his training ground work pay off after a stunning first-half strike for Sunderland at Millwall.

Left-back Oviedo played a one-two with Aiden McGeady from a corner on Saturday, before running across goal and scoring with an outstanding strike from outside the box.

Black Cats boss Chris Coleman has called on his players to show more initiative like that and Oviedo hopes that the 1-1 draw at The Den can be a platform for his struggling side.

Oviedo said: “It is something we practised. We were working on that type of corner in the week.

“We know how we can make it work, and it was a good finish. I am so happy to score again, and help the team to get one point.

“I thought we played a good game. It’s not easy coming here to play against this type of team.

“They know what they are doing, and it’s hard. I thought we played very well in the first half, and in the second half, we knew what they would try to do. I thought we were unlucky.

“They only really had one action, and they got lucky with the rebound. That is football.

“The most important thing now is that we have to win the games we have coming up.

“We all need to make sure we are ready for Tuesday (at home to Aston Villa), because that is the most important game right now.”

Oviedo rued the fine margins that have cost Sunderland in recent games, but the ex-Everton man said the squad must stick together.

He said: “It is very small things that are deciding our games at the moment.

“Maybe we make a mistake and we are being punished, or something happens, like the goal in this game, which was very strange.

“We need to keep going, that is the only option we have at the moment.

“We cannot sit around and start complaining – we need to stick together and be strong. We need to keep focused.”