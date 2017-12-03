Bryan Oviedo provides positive injury update as Sunderland boss declares 'We can't afford to lose anymore players'

Chris Coleman says he couldn’t risk playing Paddy McNair after the midfielder was withdrawn from the starting line-up with a groin complaint.

McNair suffered the injury in the warm-up and was replaced by Darron Gibson.

There was brighter news for Bryan Oviedo though after the defender confirmed he went off with a hamstring problem and not a knee injury.

Coleman said post-match Oviedo would be assessed after suffering a knee injury but the left-back has taken to social media to confirm it is a small hamstring pull and he hopes to be back within days.

Oviedo tweeted: "I do not have a knee injury, only a hamstring problem, it’s a small pull and in a couple of days I’ll be recovered. Thank you all for caring."

McNair, meanwhile, will be assessed.

Bryan Oviedo goes down injured against Reading.

After a chat with the coaching staff on the pitch, McNair went straight down the tunnel and was withdrawn from the team to face Jaap Stam’s Reading.

McNair has recently returned from a 10-month spell out with a serious knee injury but Coleman confirmed it was a groin issue that caused him to withdraw.

Coleman said: "Paddy was injured in the warm-up, with Darron Gibson we changed the shape of the midfield slightly. It was a groin problem for Paddy. What we don’t need is more injuries and we’ve had two more.

"Injuries are coming thick and fast and they’re coming in the wrong direction.

"We had a game plan and we worked on it but then we lost Paddy in the warm up, so we had to re-jig the shape of the midfield and the personnel. It’s Paddy’s groin where he’s feeling the problem that he felt in the warm up.

"As soon as the whistle goes it’s 100mph and he’s going to be at full pace, so there was definitely going to be a long-term injury there – it could have been two to three months – and we can’t afford any more so we couldn’t take the chance."