Bryan Oviedo opens up about life at Sunderland and ambitions after summer move failed to materialise

Bryan Oviedo was expected to leave Sunderland this summer but instead of taking the Papy Djilobodji and Didier Ndong approach, the left-back returned to training and knuckled down.

A move away from Wearside never materialised but Oviedo remained professional throughout and has become an important player under Jack Ross.

Finances may dictate that he moves on in future but for now he is a Sunderland player and the left-back is enjoying life in League One and under the Scot.

Oviedo may have looked off the pace in the 2-1 defeat to Burton Albion following his international excursions with Costa Rica last week.

But he is determined to be the best full-back in the third tier and help Sunderland achieve their ambitions of gaining promotion back to the Championship.

In an interview with La Nacion in his homeland, Oviedo admitted he had wanted to move on but insists his focus is now fully on doing well for Sunderland.

Oviedo said: "I expected to be able to play in a league more competitive than Liga One, in the end it was not possible and now it only remains to continue demonstrating and growing as a footballer.

"Personally I’m happy, I just take this challenge and I hope to give my best to be the best left-back in this league.

"The league is a bit similar in level to that of Denmark, they are very physical games where the teams run a lot.

“It’s a difficult league, very similar to the Championship.

"Here there are strong, powerful and fast players. Sunderland play well and I hope to enjoy it here, improving here with the team winning promotion.

"Playing games will help me a lot, maybe the league is not as competitive as the Premier League but it’s not bad.

"I’m not going to drop my performance levels. I have to train hard and football is about continuing to improve," added Oviedo, who played in Denmark with FC Copenhagen before heading to England.

He added: "England is a country with a very good quality of life, my wife and my children are happy here.

"We walk on the street without any problems. The quality of life is important."