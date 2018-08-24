Bryan Oviedo gives Jack Ross selection headache as experienced pair win praise

Bryan Oviedo returns to give Jack Ross a selection headache for the clash with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

Oviedo missed the 4-1 win at Gillingham in midweek after picking up an injury last weekend.

The Costa Rican trained with team-mates on Friday, however, and Ross expects him to be fit to play.

That would leave Ross with a difficult decision to make after Reece James impressed against Gillingham. Oviedo has been in superb form this season, registering two assists in three appearances.

He and Lee Cattermole have put any doubts about their commitment to bed, with Chris Maguire praising their contributions.

"They’ve been great," Maguire said.

"At the end of the day it’s their job, their livelihood, and they’re professional guys. I think they’ve shown that even in training, credit to them for that. People outside the training ground and the stadium might not see that but they go about their business really well and as you saw against Scunthorpe, when they’re called upon they go out and do the job."

Adam Matthews is not fit to play, meaning that Donald Love will almost certainly keep his place in the starting XI.

Dylan McGeouch could make his full debut after making his first league appearance at Gillingham.

The Black Cats have stayed south since their midweek win and Ross believes that the preparation for a demanding game has been ideal.

“We’ve been based in the same hotel for the duration, which has been important," he said.

"I’m grateful to the club for allowing us to do that. It’s been the ideal way to deal with what has been logistically a difficult week. The players are enjoying each other’s company, which is a good thing. They’re quite happy to have been down for this period of time, and the result obviously helped with that.

“The challenge is going to be new to them, but it’s up to us to prepare them as well as we can for that.

"I think they’ve already seen a bit of what to expect. Luton and Gillingham were not easy away games, the stadiums were tight and close and the atmosphere was pretty intense. This will be a different test again, but I think they’re enjoying it.

"They’re enjoying winning games, but they’re also enjoying these different challenges that are being thrown at them. The most pleasing thing for me is the physical resilience they’re showing to deal with the challenge of so many games in such a short period of time."