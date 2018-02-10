Bristol City v Sunderland team news: Chris Coleman makes two changes for crunch clash

Have your say

George Honeyman returns to the starting XI this afternoon as Sunderland take on Bristol City.

Jake Clarke-Salter also starts after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Ethan Robson and Adam Matthews are the two players to miss out. Matthews is injured and will miss three weeks of action, with Robson dropping to the bench.

Billy Jones moves to right wing-back with January signing Kazenga LuaLua on the bench for the third game in a row.

Sunderland XI: Camp; Jones, Browning, O'Shea, Clarke-Salter, Oviedo; Cattermole, Honeyman, Ejaria; Fletcher, Asoro

Subs: Steele, Maja, LuaLua, Gooch, Robson, Love, McGeady

SAFC coverage in association with John Hogg

Unfortunately due to technical difficulties beyond our control we are unable to bring you a live blog from Ashton Gate this afternoon.

We will still have comprehensive coverage from Sunderland's game against Bristol City with our on the whistle match report, player ratings, match analysis plus reaction from Chris Coleman.

For live match coverage follow our @sunechosafc Twitter account and like our SAFC Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/sunderlandechosafc