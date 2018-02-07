Bristol City prepare for Sunderland clash with Dubai training camp as Chris Coleman backs new signings

Bristol City have been preparing for the visit of Sunderland with a warm weather training camp in Dubai.

The Robins were due back today after a five day trip aimed at recharging their batteries.

The players have been undergoing an intensive week of training with boss Lee Johnson hoping the trip can help spur the squad back to the heights of their earlier season form.

Bristol City won nine games in 11 from the end of October to the end of December - plus their Carabao Cup run - but their Championship form has stuttered of late, winning only one of their last five.

Despite their poor form, the Robins are still in the play-off picture, currently sixth, three points ahead of Preston North End.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have only managed one win in their last five league games and remain deep in relegation trouble.

Boss Chris Coleman believes new signings Ashley Fletcher, Lee Camp and Ovie Ejaria will make a big impact for Sunderland having made their debuts in the home defeat to Ipswich Town.

Coleman said: "There’s a lot of new faces and they’ll find their feet and be fine - along with the lads that have been here a long time - but the good thing for the new boys is they’ve had a home game and made their debuts.

"We know it’s tough here at the Stadium of Light and we’ve found it tough to get results, so it was a baptism of fire if you like but they’ll be better for that."