Bristol City 3 Sunderland AFC 3 - Stunning comeback as Black Cats come from 3-0 down at half-time to secure huge point

Sunderland secured a remarkable point at Bristol City after coming back from 3-0 down at half-time.

The players were booed off with chants off 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' after a shambolic first half defensive showing.

Sunderland AFC coverage in association with John G Hogg.

Yet, by full-time the players were applauded off by the away fans after a stunning comeback with two own goals and a Aiden McGeady strike enough to secure a point.

Aden Flint poked City ahead before two close-range finishes from Famara Diedhiou. Some of the away end had seen enough by that point.

But there was a remarkable second half to come. After Josh Brownhill's own goal and McGeady's low strike, Marlon Pack diverted into his own net at the death.

A huge point in the fight for survival.‬

Lee Cattermole hits the crossbar with a header which led to Sunderland's first goal.

Coleman made two changes from the side beaten 2-0 by Ipswich Town, with Jake Clarke-Salter and George Honeyman recalled, Ethan Robson and the injured Adam Matthews missing.

Both sets of players wore black armbands in memory of Liam Miller, the former Sunderland, Celtic and Manchester United midfielder passed away on Friday night aged 36.

There was a chant of 'One Liam Miller' in the opening minute, with supporters also holding a minute's applause for Bradley Lowery after six minutes.

Middlesbrough loanee Ashley Fletcher had the first attempt on goal, shooting early and over in the second minute after running at the Robins defence.

Within five minutes Sunderland were behind. Marlon Pack's free-kick from distance found Flint near the six-yard box after he had broke free of his marker.

The centre back took a touch to steady himself and take it away from Camp, who had attempted to close him down with no Sunderland defender in sight, before finishing.

It was an abysmal start for Sunderland against Lee Johnson's play-off hopefuls and there was little sign of a response.

Fletcher fired wide from a tight angle 14 minutes in after being played in by Joel Asoro. Sunderland's final ball once again letting them down.

Bristol should have made them pay 20 minutes in, Pack split the defence with an incisive pass that just got away from Bobby Reid before Jamie Paterson volleyed wide.

Half an hour in and Sunderland, struggling to make tackles and deal with simple through balls, had yet to test Fielding in goal while the Black Cats looked vulnerable on the break every

time City burst forward with intent.

The hosts ramped up the pressure half an hour in, with Sunderland's defending increasingly shambolic.

Diedhiou scored twice in the space of five minutes with Sunderland fans lambasting their players with chants of 'You're not fit to wear the shirt'.

First he beat a pathetic attempt at an offside trap to round Camp and blast the ball past Jake Clarke-Salter on the line before Kent laid the ball off to him five minutes later and he prodded

home from inside the six-yard box.

It was all too easy for the hosts, Sunderland were lucky to go in only trailing by three at the break. Loud boos from the away end ringing in the players' ears as they trudged off.

Some fans had already headed for the exit door when the third went in.

Half-time: Bristol City 3 Sunderland 0

There were no changes at the break, the only tweak saw O'Shea and Browning swap positions in the back three with the Everton loanee moved to the middle.

It was a much quieter start to proceedings, City dominant with a 3-0 half-time lead. Fletcher saw a header blocked and Ovie Ejaria blasted an effort over Fielding's crossbar.

Diedhiou, on a hat-trick, punched the ball into the back of the net and was booked, a let off for Sunderland in the 55th minute after the defence was torn apart again.

On the hourmark Coleman made his first sub, Oviedo replaced with January signing Kazenga LuaLua as Sunderland switched to a back four with Clarke-Salter at left-back.

Jones did well to block Kent as the Robins looked to add to their lead.

Sunderland fans attempted to raise their own spirits with chant of 'Every little thing...' with their side giving them little to cheer about.

Cattermole scuffed an effort while Asoro's quick footwork won his space but he couldn't get a shot away.

They did score twenty minutes from time, Cattermole's header from a Billy Jones cross cannoned off the crossbar and Josh Brownhill knocked the ball in for an OG.

It was the start of a remarkable comeback.

Out of nowhere, Sunderland got another goal back. Joel Asoro was fouled on the edge of the Bristol penalty area.

Cattermole swept a low cross into the area and sub Aiden McGeady swept home a low finish through a crowd of bodies with ten minutes to go to set up a big finish.

It send the away end wild with hopes of a late equaliser at Ashton Gate. The hosts were nervy and Sunderland almost snatched a point at the death.

Sub Kazenga LuaLua fired in a low effort from th, Fielding saved but only into the path of Fletcher. With the goal gaping, Fielding pulled off an unbelievable stop.

It didn't matter. It was soon 3-3. Joel Asoro scoring a late equaliser via Pack to send the away end wild again.

Somehow, Sunderland had rescued a point.

Full-time Bristol City 3 Sunderland 3

Bristol City (4-4-2): Fielding, Smith, Flint, Wright (C), Bryan, Kent, Pack, Brownhill, Paterson, Diedhiou, Reid (Diony, 45).

Subs Not Used: Steele, Walsh, Engvall, Woodrow, Eliasson, Magnusson.

Booked: Smith (44) Diedhiou (55)

Goals: Flint (5), Diedhiou (31, 37)

Sunderland AFC (5-3-2): Camp, Jones, Browning, O'Shea (C), Clarke-Salter, Oviedo (LuaLua, 59), Cattermole, Honeyman (McGeady, 71), Ejaria (Robson, 83), Asoro, Fletcher.

Subs Not Used: Steele, Love, Gooch, Maja, Robson.

Booked: Jones (72)

Goals: Brownhill OG (70), McGeady (81) Pack OG (90+2)

Attendance: 22,580 (1,523 Sunderland)

Referee: James Linington.

Ratings for Sunderland players after remarkable fightaback earns unlikely point