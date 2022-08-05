Bristol City 2 Sunderland 3: Reaction after Ellis Simms double and Ross Stewart goal at Ashton Gate

Sunderland have travelled to Bristol City for their Championship clash at Ashton Gate – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 5:16 pm

The Black Cats drew 1-1 with Coventry last weekend, a result which extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches in competitive fixtures.

Bristol City were beaten 2-1 at Hull in their opening game of the season, while a crowd of around 24,000 is expected for today’s match.

Nigel Pearson’s side finished 17th in the Championship last season and will be hoping to improve on that position this campaign.

Bristol City vs Sunderland live blog

We’ll have live updates and analysis throughout the day.

LIVE: Bristol City 2 (Weimann, 10) (Martin, 51) Sunderland 3 (Simms, 4, 53)

Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:09

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin, Clarke, Evans, Neil, Pritchard, Simms, Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Alese, O’Nien, Dajaku, Embleton, Roberts
  • Bristol City XI: Bentley, Vyner, Atkinson, Naismith, Sykes, Massengo, Williams, Dasilva, Scott, Martin, Weimann
  • Subs: O’Leary, Wilson, King, Klose, Conway, Tanner, Wells
Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:09

Reaction from Ashton Gate

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:59

FULL-TIME: Bristol City 2 Sunderland 3

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:58

90+1’ Simms makes way

Leon Dajaku is on for Simms.

What a debut he’s had.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:50

Five minutes added time

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:49

89’ Gooch shot saved

Gooch tries his luck by firing a bouncing ball at goal. Comfortable save for Bentley.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:48

87’ More changes

Sunderland are just starting to drop a bit deeper to defend their lead.

Bristol City are now bringing on Nahki Wells in place of Dasilva.

Aji Alese is on for Sunderland in place of Clarke.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:44

84’ Big change

That was a chance for Bristol City to draw level.

Scott broke into the box and cut the ball back for Martin who skewed his effort off target.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:40

80’ First change for Sunderland

Embleton will replace Pritchard.

The Sunderland fans are chanting the latter’s name as he leaves the field.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:36

76’ Great block by Ballard

That appeared to be going in as Wilson knocked the ball back to Atkinson from the right.

The defender’s powerful shot was going to be on target but Ballard threw himself at the ball to block.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:33

72’ GOAAALLLLL!!! STEWART!!!

His first goal in the Championship!

Sunderland have deserved that after their pressure in the second half.

Excellent in-swinging cross from Pritchard and Stewart heads home.

3-2!

