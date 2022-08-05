The Black Cats drew 1-1 with Coventry last weekend, a result which extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches in competitive fixtures.
Bristol City were beaten 2-1 at Hull in their opening game of the season, while a crowd of around 24,000 is expected for today’s match.
Nigel Pearson’s side finished 17th in the Championship last season and will be hoping to improve on that position this campaign.
We’ll have live updates and analysis throughout the day.
LIVE: Bristol City 1 (Weimann, 10) Sunderland 1 (Simms, 4)
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:30
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin, Clarke, Evans, Neil, Pritchard, Simms, Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Alese, O’Nien, Dajaku, Embleton, Roberts
- Bristol City XI: Bentley, Vyner, Atkinson, Naismith, Sykes, Massengo, Williams, Dasilva, Scott, Martin, Weimann
- Subs: O’Leary, Wilson, King, Klose, Conway, Tanner, Wells
27’ Vyner booked
First booking of the match for the hosts as Vyner bings down Clarke.
Sunderland are just starting to get a bit more control of the match but Bristol City are still finding space on their attacking transitions.
21’ Cirkin booked
Sunderland did threaten with a couple of corners there but were almost caught on the counter attack.
Cirkin is booked for a foul on Williams, who broke forward on the counter attack.
13’ Game opening up
The hosts are finding more space to play through midfield now.
Dasilva should have made it 2-1 there after he was released on the left, yet the wing-back dragged his shot wide.
10’ Goal (Weimann)
Suderland are punished as a ball is allowed to be passed into the Black Cats box and Weimann converts from inside the area with a low finish.
8’ Williams shot saved
That was the first effort at goal from Bristol City as Williams’ low shot from distance was saved by Patterson.
A warning sign.
4’ GOAAAAAALLLLLL!!! SIMMS!!!
What a start!
Bentley’s pass out from the back fell straight to Simms who then beat the City goalkeeper with a low shot from the edge of the box.
1-0 Sunderland!