Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats drew 1-1 with Coventry last weekend, a result which extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches in competitive fixtures.

Bristol City were beaten 2-1 at Hull in their opening game of the season, while a crowd of around 24,000 is expected for today’s match.

Nigel Pearson’s side finished 17th in the Championship last season and will be hoping to improve on that position this campaign.

Bristol City vs Sunderland live blog

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...