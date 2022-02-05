Sunderland will be managed by an interim coaching team, led by Make Dodds, after parting company with Lee Johnson last week.

Dodds has made one change to the side which was thrashed 6-0 at Bolton last weekend, with Alex Pritchard replacing Leon Dajaku.

It also looks like Carl Winchester will start as a right-sided centre-back in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Another deadline day signing Jay Matete will also start on the bench alongside Defoe.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Philip_RJ89: Not the starting XI I expected, but the bench is pretty impressive! We just need to win today. Keep this buzz going and make sure that we keep up with the league’s leaders.

@ian_safc_1974: Defoe played 9 minutes all season. He was never gonna start.

Jermain Defoe. Picture via SAFC

@SafcEssex: Three at the back, a formation that's worked for us all season. Defoe in the second half and we go to a 3/5/2.

@CLQ_W1LKS: Winny at CB seems a gamble. Might work vs these but not the answer going forward surely?

@KrisWall92: It's good enough to beat Doncaster. No excuses

@ian_safc_1974: Bring Defoe on against a tired defence with a fresh Dajaku and Roberts. Far more use to us. Don’t pick a side on reputation, you have to earn it these days.

@CLQ_W1LKS: That team is somewhat lifting. Gooch RWB and Winchester at CB. Didn't expect Defoe to start but haway man. These are here for the taking

