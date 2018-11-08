'Bring him home!' Sunderland supporters would love to see the return of this fan favourite

Have your say

Sunderland fan favourite Jermain Defoe has been in the headlines recently after Stewart Donald revealed he made a 'cheeky' attempt to sign him last summer.

And the Black Cats fans have since reacted with optimism and a heavy dose of realism.

The Sunderland fanbase would no doubt love to see the striker return to Wearside though with his high wages, there is little prospect of that happening.

Defoe left the club last year to remain in the Premier League with Bournemouth following the Black Cats' relegation to the Championship.

However, talk of a possible fairy tale return stemmed from Donald's admission on BBC Newcastle - revealing he made an "cheeky" approach for the 36-year-old in the summer.

"I asked in the summer if we could and the answer came we couldn’t," said Donald.

"We might ask again but it was a pretty strong no. It was a cheeky request though!

"I was wondering if they might contribute to his wages."

But just as supporters began to imagine a possibly Defoe reunion, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hit back.

Speaking to the Daily Echo: "Jermain has got a big future here.

"He’s a very important player for a host of different reasons."

Admittedly, the Cherries would have be feeling incredibly generous given a move would force them to pay the majority amount of Defoe's wages.

Optimism but realism was in abundance amongst the Sunderland faithful and here are some of those verdicts:

Anthony Gray: "I'd give him a piggy back up from Bournemouth!"

Jonathan Shepherd: "Defoe and Maja running off Wyke = goals galore"

Michael Staines: "Please please let this happen"

Justin Mizzi: "Bring him home ️"

Gayle Tyler: "Would love him to come back"

Kaveh Fazlali: "It'd be some signing if we got him back"

Billy Robinson: "That will never happen, we can dream"

David Harris: "He'll come back next season in the Championship..."