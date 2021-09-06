There could, though, be debuts for German duo Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorbert Hoffmann, who both joined the Black Cats on season-long loans with options to make the deals permanent at the end of the season.

Following a win against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, Sunderland Ladies are top of the Championship after two games, with Lee Johnson’s men also top of League One heading into Saturday’s game against Stanley.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Dajaku.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting Sunderland and League One stories from around the web that you may have missed today:

Kevin Phillips delivers Leon Dajaku verdict after loan switch

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has praised the club’s new way of doing things.

The Black Cats now employ a sporting director in Kristjaan Speakman, alongside Stuart Harvey, who is head of recruitment, working with head coach Lee Johnson.

The added structure and scouting led to a successful transfer window on paper with Sunderland adding Dajaku to their ranks on deadline day alongside his Bayern teammate Hoffmann

And former striker Phillips has delivered his verdict. He said: “You are not at Bayern Munich unless you have got some serious ability.

“It will of course be a big jump coming to Sunderland. But, receiving the number seven shirt will have given the lad a big confidence boost. It will give him a huge lift.

“I am excited to see what he brings to the side. The scouting this season has been brilliant. The players they have brought in have done really well so far.

“I cannot judge the lad until I’ve seen him but I would certainly back the judgement of the recruitment department. The players that have come in have looked great. I’m excited to see more of them.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.